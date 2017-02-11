Sachin Tendulkar's 'sweet spot' tweet for Virat Kohli is as godly as it can get!

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's mammoth 204-run knock against Bangladesh draws a godly tweet from none other than the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.

It isn't uncommon these days that India play a cricket match and the name of Virat Kohli doesn't get mentioned. The Indian skipper tore Bangladesh bowlers apart to amass his 4th double century in consecutive series to smash record set by the great Sir Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid.

Kohli's consistency with the bat has been the prime reason behind his comparison with a few all-time legends of the game including Tendulkar.

After seeing Virat produce another dominant performance, Sachin took to Twitter to express his delight. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog | Scorecard)

The sweet spot on your bat speaks about the awesome form you are in, don't need scoreboards.May god always keep your bat like that @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zSgLgTeTYY — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2017

Playing his 54th Test, Virat has already scored 4413 runs with 16 centuries and 14 fifties to his name. Considering the fact that Tendulkar had scored 3438 runs at an average of 49.82 with 11 centuries and 16 fifties by the time he reached 50-Test mark, it can be seen that Kohli is going almost neck-and-neck with his idol.