Sachin Tendulkar's visit inspires India's women team ahead of South Africa tour

Mumbai: The Indian women's cricket team set for the limited-overs tour of South Africa couldn't have got a more inspiring start with none other than batting legend Sachin Tendulkar walking into their camp to deliver a pep talk on Monday.

India will play a series of three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour, beginning with the first ODI on February 5 at Potchefstroom.

"It was really great meeting you all. My best wishes to the entire team for the ODI and T20 series in South Africa," Tendulkar tweeted with some pictures from his visit.

It was really great meeting you all. My best wishes to the entire team for the ODI and T20 series in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/4O90QBUrf5 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 22, 2018

Tendulkar spent over an hour at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kural complex talking to the Mithali Raj-led team.

According to PTI, the players asked Tendulkar about his preparation ahead of a big tour and the former India captain advised the players to stay positive and not worry about the conditions in South Africa.

When @sachin_rt speaks you listen, learn & also have fun. The Master spent time with the Indian Women’s Team in Mumbai ahead of their Tour to South Africa. pic.twitter.com/wZA6fA2QlS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 22, 2018

The batting maestro also said that the players should not burden them with expectations and will do well if they avoid small mistakes.