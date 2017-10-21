Sakshi contacted Suresh Raina to inform MS Dhoni about Ziva's birth

New Delhi: Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni became the father of baby Ziva, just a week before ICC World Cup 2015 began.

His wife Sakshi Dhoni had given birth to a baby girl at a private hospital.

Dhoni was so focused on the World Cup that he didn't go back to India to meet his newborn.

He missed the birth of his first child, for the Australia tour, but asked whether he would rather have been in India in recent days he said: "Not really."

"I have been blessed with a baby daughter. Mum and daughter both are good," he told reporters.

"But as of now I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign," he added.

Dhoni's daughter, Ziva was born on 6th February, two days ahead of India's warm-up match against Australia.

Now it has come to light in renowned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's book, 'Democracy's XI: The Great Indian Cricket Story', that Sakshi had contacted Suresh Raina to share the good news with Dhoni of daughter Ziva's birth.

The publisher of the book, Juggernaut Books, tweeted on Friday regarding the incident during ICC World Cup 2015,"When @msdhoni becm a father arnd 2015 World Cup, he wasn’t carryg a mobile. His wife sent an SMS thru @ImRaina to inform him! #RajdeepsBook."

India won the World Cup in 2011 for the second time in cricketing history and first under the captaincy of Dhoni. But in 2015, India made it to the semifinals where they lost to Australia by 95 runs.