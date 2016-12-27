Samit Gohel scores 359 to set world record for highest score by an opener in first-class cricket

New Delhi: Its raining triple centuries in Ranji Trophy this year, as Samit Gohel or Gohil became the latest name to be added in the list. The Gujrat batsman became the fifth player to score a triple century this Ranji season. The right handed opener hit his maiden triple century this morning in the ongoing match between Odisha and Gujrat, scoring 359 runs off 723 balls with the help of 45 fours and 1 six.

With this milestone, Gohil also became the highest individual run-getter in Ranji Trophy, surpassing the record of SM Gugale who scored 351* runs in the match against Delhi this season.

Five triple centuries has been hit so far first in this Ranji season: -

1. SK Kamant of Goa who 304* runs against Services,

2. RR Pant of Delhi who scored 308 runs against Maharashtra.

3. PK Panchal of Gujrat who scored 314* runs against Punjab

4. SM Gugale of Maharashtra who scored 351* runs against Delhi

5. SB Gohel of Gujrat who still unbeaten on 359* runs against Odisha.

The right-hand batsman who was being considered as 'stroke-less wonder' has often been criticized by the experts for his over defensive attitude and limited shot range, with his lack of confidence often being cited as the prime reason. Before the match against Odisha, his average in first class was just 33.61 as he had only managed to score 1412 runs in 27 matches with only two hundreds.

Proving his mettle, Gohel silenced all his critics, as the triple century not only help him improve his first class records but also earn an image of being a batsman who can deliver at the right time for the team. With this feat, he also become the second Gujrat batsman to score triple century only after PK Panchal (314* runs).

With the help of his knock, Gujrat look favourites to win the quarter-final as they extended their lead to 705 runs with one and half day's play left. As present, it looks like Gujrat have complete grip on the match as they eye a semi-final spot in the tournament for the first time since 1950.

High points of this match:-

- Gohel's 359* is the highest individual score for a opening batsman at Ranji.

- Gohel became the second Gujrat batsman to score triple century.

- Five triple century's been hit so far in this Ranji's season.