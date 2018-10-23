Sana Mir scripts history, becomes first Pakistan player to top ICC Women's ODI Rankings

Veteran Pakistan bowler Sana Mir on Tuesday scripted history by becoming the first Pakistan player to top the ICC Women's ODI Rankings which were released on Tuesday.

Australia recorded a 3-0 clean sweep against Pakistan in their ICC Women's Championship Series despite excellent performances from former skipper Mir who led from the front recording bowling figures of 3/26, 1/37 and 3/53 respectively.

The 32-year-old off-spinner enjoyed a jump of 3 spots, surpassing South African bowler Marizanne Kapp as well as Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt from Australia. Jonassen slipped down to the fourth spot despite leading the charts early on after being relegated to the sidelines due to a knee injury.

When you become the new No. ODI bowler! Congratulations, @mir_sana05! pic.twitter.com/yZ5sCp6Dcx — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 23, 2018

Mir thanked her teammates as well as the support staff for playing a key role in her success over the years with a special word for coach Mark Coles for handing her an opportunity on the basis of her skills rather than age.

"This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel. I would also like to thank ICC for providing us regular opportunities to play with the big teams through ICC women Championship and to coach Mark Coles, who chose to look at my skill rather than my age," Mir said.

Alhamdolillah ! Thanks to the Almighty for giving me strength to keep going. Thanks to my parents,family,friends & mentor for unconditional love. This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel. I Thank you ALL from the bottom of my heart https://t.co/2KTxKeHcdO — Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) October 23, 2018

Mir will be looking to deliver similar performances in the upcoming ICC Women's World Twenty20 which is all set to commence from 9 November.