Sanath Jayasuriya-headed Sri Lankan cricket selectors to resign after India series

New Delhi: In the wake of their humiliting defeats to India in both the Test and ODI series, Sri Lankan selectors have decided to step down after the end of the series.

According to reports, the Sanath Jayasuriya-led panel will effectively resign after the solitary Twenty20 International on September 6. The other members of the panel are Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ranjit Madurusinghe, Eric Upasantha and Asanka Gurusinha. The commitee took office on May 1, 2016.

India had won the three-match Test series 3-0, then sealed the five-match ODI series with a six-wicket win in the third match on Sunday. India now have an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Confirming the new development, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) vice-president Mohan de Silva said that, “Sri Lanka Cricket chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, as well as committee members Ranjith Madurasinghe, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Asanka Gurusinha and Eric Upashantha, have decided to resign."

“A combined letter bearing the names of the above committee has conveyed this decision to sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara. According to the letter, their tenure will end on September 7,” he was repored as saying by HT.

Lanka, once considered a formidable force in world cricket, is now facing an existential crisis. Since the retirement of legends like Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Muttiah Muralitharan and host of other match winners in quick succession, the Lions have failed in transition. Couple it with mismanagment, Lankan cricket is witnessing one of its worst periods.

The teams selected by this panel have tasted defeats to Zimbabwe, in ODI series, in a first at home. Lanka also suffered first-round exit in the ICC Champions Trophy in England. Then came the India series, which has exposed the Lankan team like never before.