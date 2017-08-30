Sanath Jayasuriya reveals what prompted Sri Lankan selection committee to resign

New Delhi: Sri Lankan cricket has hit a bit of a crisis with one loss after another in recent years. The pattern has not been any different during the ongoing battle against Sri Lanka where India have beaten their neighbours 3-0 in the three-match Test series and are leading 3-0 in the five-match ODI series.

Sanath Jayasuriya has been the chief of the four-member selection committee and he revealed the reason on what prompted the resignation of the entire panel.

He said that the incident at the third ODI against India when fans threw plastic bottles on the field was "the last straw". During the third ODI at the Pallekele, fans disrupted play, throwing bottles on to the field towards the end of the game as Sri Lanka was about to concede an unassailable lead in the five-match series.

The resignation of the selection committee was confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) vice president Mohan de Silva ahead of the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against India.

The four-member selection committee consisting Jayasuriya, Romesh Kaluvitharana, Ranjith Madurusinghe and Eric Upashantha, took charge in office on May 1, 2016.

The announcement came days after the hosts lost the third ODI against Virat Kohli's men in Pallekele, and eventually conceded an unassailable 0-3 lead in the series. Before that, they were whitewashed in the three-Test series and home ODI series against Zimbabwe. (With ANI inputs)