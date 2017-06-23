Sania Mirza applauds Mithali Raj for giving befitting reply to 'sexist' question

New Delhi: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza took to Twitter and praised women's cricket captain Mithali Raj for giving a befitting reply to a reporter who asked her to name her favourite male player.

"@M_Raj03 slay girl ... well done!!", Sania tweeted.

At the opening dinner and media round table event for the Women’s Cricket World Cup, Mithali was asked the question to which she had a perfect reply.

"Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is? I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is," Raj was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Mithali also rued over the fact that the country was obsessed with men playing cricket while nobody watches matches featuring Indian eves.

“They love to watch the men play but turn off the television screens when the women are playing,” she lamented.

Decrying the widespread gender discrimination in society at large, Sania and her father Imran Mirza released a video in a bid to increase public awareness about the subject on Friday.

The video is a joint initiative by Population Foundation Of India (PFI) and noted director Farhan Akhtar's initiative MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination), as part of their campaign to end violence against women and girls titled 'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya - Enough is Enough!'.