Sania Mirza calls Mithali Raj and incredible ambassador for cricket

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:00
New Delhi: Ace tennis player Saniya Mirza recently lauded the Indian Women`s cricket team and its skipper Mithali Raj for their excellent performance in ICC Women`s World Cup.

Terming Mithila an `incredible ambassador,` the 30-year-old told ANI, "Mithali (Raj) has been performing amazingly for many years; she is an incredible ambassador for the game of cricket."

Adding, "I really hope this appreciation that all the girls are getting continues because they deserve it."

Mirza recently played at the Wimbledon Open in the doubles category but crashed out in the third round of the womens` doubles category, after losing to former partner Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan.

Mithali Raj and Co. arrived back in India from England on Wednesday morning, and received a resounding reception at the Mumbai airport.

Raj was also chosen as the captain of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 team by the International Cricket Council.

The 34-year-old Indian was selected as captain after she led India to the final of the just-concluded ICC Women's World Cup.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Sania MirzaMithali RajICC Women's World CupWWC 2017cricket news

