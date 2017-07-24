Sanjay Manjrekar criticises Mithali Raj and co for Women's World Cup final defeat, faces heat on Twitter

New Delhi: After Indian team's 9-run defeat against England at the ICC Women's World Cup final, Indian cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Mithali Raj and a few other players, inviting trouble from Twitterati.

Indian eves, on Sunday, looked on course to clinch their maiden title before hosts England made a stunning comeback and won the ICC Women's World Cup final by 9 runs.

Chasing a tricky total of 229, Indian middle-order collapsed like a pack of cards, being bowled out for 219 in 48.4 overs.

It was a case of so near yet so far for the Indian team who would be devastated having come within a sniffing distance of a historic triumph.

The last seven wickets fell for a mere 28 runs in 6.5 overs as India were cruising along at 191 for 3 at one stage before Veda Krishnamurthy's (35) atrocious shot selection brought the Englishwomen back into the game.

It was after opener Poonam Raut (86, 115 balls) anchored the innings while Harmanpreet Kaur hit a couple of sixes in her innings of 51.

Earlier, Natalie Sciver's 51 and Sarah Taylor's 45 laid the foundation for England's decent total of 228 for 7.

Reflecting on India's defeat, Manjrekar posted on Twitter, "If only Mithali had taken a better start, if only Harmanpreet had focussed more on 1s & 2s, if only Veda was not in such hurry....if only."

The former Indian cricketer's post didn't go down well with Twitterati, who were of the opinion that despite the defeat in final, Team India punched above their weight to even reach the final.

Did u play any cricket? I remember you only as a commentator. And a shitty one at that — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 23, 2017

If only BCCl had taken more care of the girls...#easy to blame sir...What were the authority's efforts for the girls???? — Must B'$... (@Moujhurii) July 23, 2017

Don't worry buddy... They have played well... should be proud of them what they have done in this #WWC17 — mohsin (@mohsinmasud) July 23, 2017

If only your retirement stopped your mouth from advising others on "how to play cricket"-you sounded like YOU WANTED #womeninblue to LOSE — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) July 23, 2017

IF ONLY @BCCI GAVE EQUAL TREATMENT TO WOMEN. IF ONLY INDIA CARED ABOUT THE ENTIRE WOMEN WORLD CUP. WE ARE PROUD OF THEM! NOT OUR MALE EGOS! — Team Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir97) July 23, 2017

CT final: if only bails of Pak batsman had fallen, if only JB had not over stepped, if only HP had not been run out... — Gulu Ezekiel (@gulu1959) July 23, 2017

If only u had not come in the commentary box then offcourse it was a cake walk for India..When r u retiring as a commentator??? — Sumeet Naik (@Sumeet1099) July 23, 2017

Manjrekar, later, also posted a series of Tweets on women's cricket.

Well done England! Well done India! Well done Women's cricket! Thanks for all the entertainment.#WWC17 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 23, 2017

Women's cricket has turned a corner what they can do now is entertain a cricket fan & that's the most important thing to survive, entertain. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 23, 2017

Made it a point to say "England win the World Cup" in commentary.After all,when men win it,we don't say they have won the men's World Cup. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 24, 2017

Indian skipper Mithali Raj admitted wilting under pressure in a tense run chase against England in the World Cup final but said they will walk out as a proud bunch.

"Yes, I'm proud of the team. It wasn't easy for England but credit to them for keeping their nerves. There was a time where the match was in the balance, but we panicked and that led to our defeat," Raj said after the match.

(With PTI inputs)