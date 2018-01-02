Sanjay Manjrekar gets trolled on Twitter for commenting on Vidarbha winning Ranji Trophy with two Mumbai players

New Delhi: Vidarbha finally won their maiden Ranji Trophy on Monday, after they thrashed Delhi by nine wickets in Indore's Holkar Stadium.

Wishes poured in from all quarters of social media, with one particular Sanjay Manjrekar receiving a lot of flak from users.

Manjrekar posted a tweet congratulating the team and stressed on the fact that the team fielded two Mumbai players.

And yes, Vidarbha, don’t mention it. You are most welcome Two Mumbai stalwarts in the squad. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 1, 2018

Here are a few replies, which the tweet received.

Ridiculous tweet.. Why r they here in 1st place? And what has Mumbai achieved with the remaining stalwarts? — Dr Nilesh Agrawal (@drnileshagrawal) January 1, 2018

There was a Karnataka player also, who ended up playing a big role in eliminating them in the semis, but you won’t find anyone from Karnataka putting up such tweets! Dunno why all Mumbai players behave like this.. they are so vain, they can’t even play as a united state team! — Srinivas Ramamohan (@srini_ramamohan) January 1, 2018

Take a break mate.. Rest of the country too knows how to play better cricket than Mumbai — sameer (@speedypunjabi) January 2, 2018

Why are you so disgraceful? What matter if there is Mumbai players or Tamil Nadu players in the viradaba squad ? You can’t digest that ? — Haris Patrick Raj (@PatrickHaris) January 1, 2018

Those are professionals same like you. I hope while commentry u praise everyone the same.. also this shows Mumbai cricket is losing its talent management skills which vidarbha has got. Hope u understand what I want to say. #RanjiTrophy2017 — Sandeep Deokar (@smdeokar) January 1, 2018

Manjrekar apparently referring to former Mumbai and current Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit and former Mumbai and India batsman Wasim Jaffer.

Mumbai loss turned out to Vidarbha's gain, as Pandit was sacked by Mumbai and he directed Vidarbha to the title.