हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sanjay Manjrekar gets trolled on Twitter for commenting on Vidarbha winning Ranji Trophy with two Mumbai players

Wishes poured in from all quarters of social media, with one particular Sanjay Manjrekar receiving a lot of flak from users.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 02, 2018, 18:40 PM IST
Comments |
Sanjay Manjrekar gets trolled on Twitter for commenting on Vidarbha winning Ranji Trophy with two Mumbai players
Courtesy: Twitter (@sanjaymanjrekar)

New Delhi: Vidarbha finally won their maiden Ranji Trophy on Monday, after they thrashed Delhi by nine wickets in Indore's Holkar Stadium.

Wishes poured in from all quarters of social media, with one particular Sanjay Manjrekar receiving a lot of flak from users.

Manjrekar posted a tweet congratulating the team and stressed on the fact that the team fielded two Mumbai players.

Here are a few replies, which the tweet received. 

Manjrekar apparently referring to former Mumbai and current Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit and former Mumbai and India batsman Wasim Jaffer.

Mumbai loss turned out to Vidarbha's gain, as Pandit was sacked by Mumbai and he directed Vidarbha to the title. 

Tags:
Sanjay ManjrekarTwitterVidarbhasports newscricket news
Next
Story

India vs South Africa: The Proteas promote upcoming series

Trending