Sanju Samson in line for Sri Lanka series after Ranji exploits

New Delhi: Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson could be in the reckoning for a comeback to Team India after catching the selectors' eyes with his performances in the ongoing Ranji season.

In a chat with The Times of India, Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad indicated that the right-hand batsman could be in the future scheme of things, starting as early as the upcoming Sri Lanka limited-overs series.

"It's good to see that Sanju Samson has been amongst the runs this season. He has been consistent. It augurs well for him and it's good for us since we will have more options to deliberate on," he was reported as saying.

Samson first came into national limelight during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the 2013 IPL, where he played a few trailblazing knocks and continued the good form in the next season. He got his first taste of the Indian dressing room when he was part of the squad against England as backup to MS Dhoni in 2014.

He was finally rewarded with a place in the Indian side in 2015, and played his first and only game, a T20I, against Zimbabwe.

Samson has been in a rich vein of form lately, and is currently the third highest run-getter in the ongoing Ranji season, with 561 runs from five games, at an average of 62.33. He also scored a century in this year’s edition of the IPL.

He might get a look-in if the selectors decide to rest India’s main players for the low-profile Sri Lanka series in the lead-up to the highly anticipated South Africa tour.

With Rishabh Pant blowing hot and cold with the bat, and MS Dhoni not able to dish out his best in T20Is, Samson could get a place in the side as a wicketkeeper-batsman.