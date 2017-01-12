Sanju Samson let off, KCA asks 'pushy' father to stay away

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding Sanju Samson's alleged misconduct during a Ranji Trophy match finally resolved on Thursday with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) letting off the crickerter with a warning that his father will not be allowed to "interfere with his son's cricketing activities".

Sanju had left the Kerala dressing room in the middle of a Ranji match and then refused to apologise. The incident turned from bad to worse after his father Viswanadh allegedly abused former KCA secretary TC Matthew.

"We had a central committee meeting on Sunday. Sanju is an emerging star and youngsters in Kerala follow him. We told him in no uncertain terms that his behaviour was unacceptable. He has tendered apology. Also we have told him that his father should not be seen during training sessions,” newly appointed secretary Jayesh told PTI.

KCA dropped the 22-year-old from the Ranji team on disciplinary grounds, and the matter was placed before an enquiry committee. The report was submitted to Central Council which let off Samson with a stern warning after both father and son tendered an unconditional apology.

"He (father) used to accompany him for training and would be near ground. We don't want him to interfere in Sanju's cricketing activities. A pushy parent sets a bad example and also it creates problems for other team members," Jayesh added.

The wicket-keeper batsman failed to impress in the first warm-up game against England. Samson got out off the very first ball he faced, flicking towards backward square leg fielder Alex Hales off the bowling off David Willey.

Samson has played a lone T20I for India, against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)