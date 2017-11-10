Sanju Samson to skipper Board President's XI against Sri Lankans

Kolkata: Promising wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was on Thursday named as captain of Board President`s XI side in place of injured Naman Ojha for the two-day warm-up tie against Sri Lanka from Saturday.

Punjab rookie Anmolpreet Singh, who smashed a career-best 267 in the last round Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, was named as Ojha`s replacement.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three Test matches, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals over the next one and a half months in India.

The squad:

Sanju Samson (captain), Abhishek Gupta, Akash Bhandari, Avesh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Jiwanjot Singh, Ravi Kiran, Rohan Prem, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Sandeep Warrier, Anmolpreet Singh