Sanju Samson to skipper Board President's XI against Sri Lankans
Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three Test matches, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals over the next one and a half months in India.
Kolkata: Promising wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was on Thursday named as captain of Board President`s XI side in place of injured Naman Ojha for the two-day warm-up tie against Sri Lanka from Saturday.
Punjab rookie Anmolpreet Singh, who smashed a career-best 267 in the last round Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, was named as Ojha`s replacement.
The squad:
Sanju Samson (captain), Abhishek Gupta, Akash Bhandari, Avesh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Jiwanjot Singh, Ravi Kiran, Rohan Prem, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Sandeep Warrier, Anmolpreet Singh