SC names Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Diana Edulji, Vikram Limaye as BCCI's new administrators

New Delhi: In a much-awaited move, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday announced the names new administrators in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The apex court appointed former CAG Vinod Rai to head the Indian board along with Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji.

While Vinod Rai is a former CAG himself, Ramachandra Guha is a noted historian and Diana Edulji is a former Indian women's cricket skipper.

The court also appointed a three-member committee comprising BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and Limaye to represent the Indian cricket board at the three-day International Cricket Council (ICC) meet starting on February 2.

Earlier, the Amicus Curiae`s - Gopal Subramanian and Anil Diwan - had submitted nine names to the Apex court for the appointment of administrators in the cricketing body.

The Apex Court had in its order had asked the BCCI to implement the Justice Lodha panel recommendations into the game. It had recommended a slew of majors in the gentleman`s game.

The Supreme Court last week sought response from the Centre on a petition seeking to form a Lodha Panel-like committee, in order to look into the irregularities in other sports across the country.

The petition, which was heard by a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, sought the intervention of the Supreme Court for a direction to the Center to constitute a Lodha Panel-like committee.

The new committee would look and probe if there is any kind of corruption and irregularities by anyone in any sport in the country.

Following allegations of corruption, match fixing and betting scandals in cricket in the country, the Supreme Court appointed a three-panel member led by Justice R.M Lodha in January 2015 to look into the functioning of the BCCI and suggest reforms.