BCCI

SC order on BCCI draft constitution dilutes Lodha Committee report: Justice Mukul Mudgal

The order allowed the Board’s officials to serve two successive terms instead of one before the mandatory cooling-off period. The Lodha Committee, on the other hand, had suggested only one term (of three years) before the cooling-off period.   

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Justice Mukul Mudgal said that Supreme Court’s order on the draft constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) diluted the Lodha Committee’s recommendations. 

The Apex Court had approved the draft constitution submitted by the BCCI with some minor changes. The order allowed the Board’s officials to serve two successive terms instead of one before the mandatory cooling-off period. The Lodha Committee, on the other hand, had suggested only one term (of three years) before the cooling-off period. 

Justice Mudgal, however, added that there would be a good reason behind the judgement. "It is a Supreme Court judgement. Parties have been heard. Of course, it dilutes Lodha Committee report but surely there must have been a good reason. We will have to read the judgement for it," Justice Mudgal told ANI.

The retired judge also felt that SC’s judgement on the cooling-off period made sense as new appointments disturbed the continuity in work. 

The court on Thursday also scraped the ‘one state one vote’ policy, in which the regional affiliates of the BCCI were not eligible for the voting rights. Mumbai Cricket Association, Vidarbha and Railways were granted full membership. 

(With ANI inputs) 

