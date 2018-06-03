SCOREBOARD PAKvs ENG

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Leeds (UK): Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Headingley on Saturday: 

Pakistan 1st Innings 174 

England 1st Innings (overnight: 106-2)

A Cook c Sarfraz Ahmed b Hasan Ali 46 

K Jennings c Sarfraz Ahmed b Faheem Ashraf 29 

J Root c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Amir 45 

D Bess not out 40 

D. Malan not out 27 

Extras (b4, lb8) 12 

Total (3 wkts, 64 overs, 268 mins) 199 

Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Jennings), 2-104 (Cook), 3-138 (Root) 

Bowling: Amir 15-1-52-1; Abbas 15-5-44-0; Hasan 13-2-50-1; Ashraf 13-4-26-1; Shadab 8-1-15-0.

