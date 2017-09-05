close
Security beefed up after rock thrown at Australia team bus in Bangladesh

Cricket Australia's security manager Sean Carroll confirmed that the attack had taken place with a rock thrown at the bus as the team travelled back to its hotel in Chittagong after play on day one of the second Test.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 10:35
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Australian cricket team has been caught in the middle of a security scare on their tour of Bangladesh after a window on their team bus was smashed late on Monday night.

Cricket Australia's security manager Sean Carroll confirmed that the attack had taken place with a rock thrown at the bus as the team travelled back to its hotel in Chittagong after play on day one of the second Test.

Cricket Australia confirmed an object was thrown at the team bus and that no one was hurt in the incident.

"En route back to the hotel last night a window on the Australian team bus was broken. No one was injured in the incident," CA's security manager Sean Carroll said in a statement.

"Team security personnel are currently in discussion with local authorities while they investigate the cause, which is believed to have come from a small rock or stone.

"Bangladesh authorities are taking the incident seriously and security has been increased on the route."

CA added that it was "happy with security measures that have been in place and we are comfortable with the response from the Bangladesh authorities and the increased security presence we have been provided in light of the incident."

Australia are playing their first Test series in Bangladesh since Ricky Ponting's team visited in 2006.

They were due to play two Tests in Bangladesh in October 2015 but the tour was cancelled amid security fears after attacks by Islamist extremists in the Muslim-majority nation

TAGS

Australia vs BangladeshAustralia Team BusBangladesh Cricketcricket news

