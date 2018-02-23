See Inside: Not-to-be-missed images from Pakistan Super League opening ceremony in Dubai

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) began with a glittering opening ceremony on Thursday, which saw spellbound performances from Pakistani and international artists at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are the six franchises vying for the PSL 2018 trophy.

Popular singing sensation Ali Zafar and legendary sufi singer Abida Parveen were among those who stole the limelight at the event, which also saw international pop star Jason Derulo making the occasion memorable.

While addressing the crowd, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Najam Sethi, said: "A sixth member of the PSL family (Multan Sultans) has joined us this year. Last year, 24 matches happened, this year there will be 34. The PSL is a national asset and we need to safeguard it."

Here are some of the images from the opening ceremony:

The PSL was launched in 2016, eight years after the inaugural Indian Super League (IPL) that is the pinnacle of franchise-based cricket leagues in the world.

(All images courtesy @thePSLt20 Twitter account)