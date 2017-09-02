See pic: Amitabh Bachchan invites Indian women's cricket team to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan informed the audience of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' about a special segment Nayi Chaah Nayi Raah, where every Friday, some special guests would be invited to the show.

Bachchan then invited the Indian women's cricket team in the special segment.

The Women in Blue were given a grand welcome by Big B and the audience. Captain Mithali Raj and team greeted Big B and the show began. The openers - Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut - started the innings on KBC 9. The amount which they would win, would be donated to a NGO in Hyderabad. Their coach Tushar Arothe was the special guest.

Mandhana took to Twitter and posted a picture with the legendary actor and wrote, "Had a marvelous time being on the sets of KBC & working with wonderful people. Special thanks to @SonyTV for an amazing experience."

Had a marvelous time being on the sets of KBC & working with wonderful people. Special thanks to @SonyTV for an amazing experience. pic.twitter.com/OFa4ph9UGM — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) September 1, 2017

Smriti and Punam played for a while and later Mithali and Veda Krishnamurthy took over. They helped the team collect Rs. 40,000.

Big B asked Mithali how she started playing Cricket, to which she replied that her dad intentionally got her admitted to a cricket academy as she was very lazy during her childhood days. The team also shared some dressing room 'secrets.'

Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur later played with Big B. A question related to Cricket helped them win Rs. 3.2 lakh.

Big B also called singer Arijit Singh as Smriti Mandhana is a huge fan of his. On Big B's demand, Arijit also sung Chanda Mere Yaa for Smriti.

Mithali Raj took over the hot seat again with Deepti Sharma to play for Rs. 6.4 lakh. The questiob was - Which Bharat Ratna dedicated his award to his mother and "all the mothers who sacrificed their wishes for their children." Mithali and Deepti took their last lifeline and their coach was called to help them. The answer was Sachin Tendulkar and with this, they won Rs. 6.4 lakh.

In the end, Amitabh Bachchan thanked the team for their contribution towards the society and congratulated them for their big win during the Indian Women's cricket team finals.