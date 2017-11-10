See pic: Axar Patel buys luxury car worth over Rs 45 lakh

New Delhi: Team India all-rounder Axar Patel on Friday revealed his new ride Landrover Discovery through an Instagram story.

The Discovery is a premium SUV that is priced between Rs 40.57 lakh and Rs 53.58 lakh in India.

The 23-year old recently played in the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

He claimed two wickets in the first T20I but failed to claim any in the second T20I in Delhi that the hosts won by 53 runs.

In the two ODI matches that he made an appearance in, Axar, who plays for Gujarat in domestic cricket, managed only 1 wicket. His performance against Australia in Nagpur ODI was comparatively better, helping India win by 7 wickets by claiming a hattrick.

Axar, who had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai, was included in the Indian squad for the last two ODIs of series against Australia and dropped Ravindra Jadeja.