SEE PIC: Cheteshwar Pujara posts heart-warming message for his wife

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century in his 50th Test match for India but feels the accomplishment would have tasted sweeter if his wife Puja were present in the stands to cheer him.

Pujara hit a fluent 133 to ensure India batted just once in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo and ultimately won by an innings and 53 runs.

Taking to Twitter, Pujara got emotional and posted a picture with his wife which read, "Had a memorable #50thtest...thank you all for making it special...missed this face in the stands though. #throwback to good times #lifeline."

Puja is generally seen in the stands with Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika but missed the Test this time.

Pujara also completed 4000 Test runs, becoming the third fastest Indian to do so. He is now one of the four Indians to have achieved this feat in his first 50 Tests.