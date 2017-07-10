SEE PIC: Chris Gayle hosts dinner for Virat Kohli's men

New Delhi: The West Indies star player Chris Gayle, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, shares a great bond with Indian cricketers.

The left-hander hosted dinner for the visiting Indian side, who were in the Carribbean Islands for a five-match ODI series and a one-off T20I. The Men in Blue won the ODI series 3-1 but lost the T20I on Sunday.

India opener Ajinkya Rahane uploaded a picture on his official Instagram account with Gayle and Sanjay Bangar, thanking Gayle for the dinner. The picture was captioned, "Thank you Chris for hosting us for dinner"

Thank you Chris for hosting us for dinner A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Gayle was called back in the West Indies side for the one-off T20I. He last played for the Carribean side in April 2016 against England.

Earlier, Dwayne Bravo too hosted a dinner for the Indian team after the conclusion of second ODI of the tour. Sharing a photo of him with former IPL team-mate and skipper MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva, Bravo wrote, “It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781”.

India are now scheduled to tour Sri Lanka later in the month.