close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEE PIC: Chris Gayle hosts dinner for Virat Kohli's men

Gayle was called back in the West Indies side for the one-off T20I. He last played for the Carribean side in April 2016 against England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 23:45
SEE PIC: Chris Gayle hosts dinner for Virat Kohli&#039;s men
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The West Indies star player Chris Gayle, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, shares a great bond with Indian cricketers. 

The left-hander hosted dinner for the visiting Indian side, who were in the Carribbean Islands for a five-match ODI series and a one-off T20I. The Men in Blue won the ODI series 3-1 but lost the T20I on Sunday.

India opener Ajinkya Rahane uploaded a picture on his official Instagram account with Gayle and Sanjay Bangar, thanking Gayle for the dinner. The picture was captioned, "Thank you Chris for hosting us for dinner"

 

Thank you Chris for hosting us for dinner

A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on

Gayle was called back in the West Indies side for the one-off T20I. He last played for the Carribean side in April 2016 against England.

Earlier, Dwayne Bravo too hosted a dinner for the Indian team after the conclusion of second ODI of the tour. Sharing a photo of him with former IPL team-mate and skipper MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva, Bravo wrote, “It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781”.

India are now scheduled to tour Sri Lanka later in the month.

TAGS

Chris GayleVirat KohliIndia cricket

From Zee News

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray makes 10th straight quarter-final
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray makes 10th straight quarter-fin...

Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza beats Angelique Kerber in last 16
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza beats Angelique Kerber in...

Wayne Rooney to play as striker for Everton, says Ronald Koeman
Football

Wayne Rooney to play as striker for Everton, says Ronald Ko...

Romelu Lukaku completes move to Manchester United from Everton
Football

Romelu Lukaku completes move to Manchester United from Ever...

Team India coach is most dispensable person in squad, shift focus on Playing XI, says Sanjay Manjrekar
cricket

Team India coach is most dispensable person in squad, shift...

Virat Kohli will need to understand how coaches operate, says Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Virat Kohli will need to understand how coaches operate, sa...

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin continue to top ICC Test bowlers&#039; rankings
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin continue to top ICC T...

Wimbledon 2017: Jelena Ostapenko romps into quarter-final round to keep double dream alive
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Jelena Ostapenko romps into quarter-final r...

Wimbledon 2017: Veteran Venus Williams powers past rookie Ana Konjuh to reach quarter-finals
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Veteran Venus Williams powers past rookie A...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video