close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

See pic: Day after Chennai ODI, MS Dhoni met N Srinivasan at India Cements office

Dhoni is the Vice President-Marketing of ICL. He spent almost half the day there, meeting the staff, visiting the gym apart from interacting with the senior management and ofcourse an one-to-one session with Srinivasan. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 13:49
See pic: Day after Chennai ODI, MS Dhoni met N Srinivasan at India Cements office
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni enjoyed a special home-coming as he played a match-winning knock in the 1st ODI against Australia in Chennai.

Other than his splendid knock, what also gathered a lot of spotlight, was his visit to the corporate office of Indian Cements Limited (ICL). 

Interestingly, it was the first time that Dhoni visited the ICL, owned by none other than N Srinivasan. ICL also owns Chennai Super Kings, the IPL team.

Dhoni is the Vice President-Marketing of ICL. He spent almost half the day there, meeting the staff, visiting the gym apart from interacting with the senior management and ofcourse an one-to-one session with Srinivasan. 

The CSK outfit has made their intentions clear of getting back Dhoni in their set up, and this particular meeting will surely delight the fans even though it is to be believed that the Dhoni's visit was purely ICL related.

The CSK officials, however, strove to play down the visit stating that not much should be read into it. "As he was in Chennai, he wanted to visit the office, meet Mr Srinivasan and find out for himself how the office works," Kasi Viswanath, a close aide of Srinivasan told The Mumbai Mirror.

"It is no secret that CSK want Dhoni but we are still waiting to hear from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the way forward for the league."

The visit is a significant one considering that Chennai Super Kings, after serving two-year suspension, are back in the IPL.

TAGS

MS DhoniIndia Cements LimitedIPLChennai Super KingsN Srinivasancricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

ISL season 4 to begin in Kolkata on November 17
Football

ISL season 4 to begin in Kolkata on November 17

Watch: After winning 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli &amp; Co celebrated Manish Pandey&#039;s birthday in Kolkata
cricket

Watch: After winning 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli & Co celebrat...

India move step closer to number one ODI ranking
cricket

India move step closer to number one ODI ranking

Australia’s loss in Kolkata was their 10th consecutive away loss in ODIs
cricket

Australia’s loss in Kolkata was their 10th consecutive away...

Always knew how to swing the ball, now I have pace too: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
cricket

Always knew how to swing the ball, now I have pace too: Bhu...

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins to miss India T20 series
cricket

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins to miss India T20 series

Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India colours three years ago
cricket

Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India...

PCB to address India tour issue with ICC&#039;s Disputes Resolution Committee
cricket

PCB to address India tour issue with ICC's Disputes Re...

Pakistan to boycott hockey World Cup in India if security not assured
Hockey

Pakistan to boycott hockey World Cup in India if security n...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video