SEE PIC: England cricketers travel by train to play The Oval Test in London

Root and Hales even poked fun at Broad, who was caught staring at his own picture on an advertising campaign at the platform.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 18:47
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: England and South Africa are playing the 3rd Test of their 4-match series at The Oval in London.

An inspiring picture of the English Test side, including skipper, Joe Root and other star players like James Anderson, Alex Hales, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes commuting to the ground via London's Underground train service surfaced on social media on Saturday.

This is an awe-inspiring picture as celebrities are rarely seen traveling by public transport in India.

The England cricketers seemed to be thoroughly enjoying their morning commute just like a regular bunch of people going to work together.

South Africa added another 49 runs to their overnight total of 126-8 before being bowled out. England entered lunch 20-0 and 198 runs ahead.

