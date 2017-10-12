See pic: Guwahati fans line up to apologise for stone attack on Australia team bus

New Delhi: The Australian cricket team left their Indian counterparts rattled in the second T20I with a spirited show in Guwahati on Tuesday. But on their way back after the series-levelling win, their joy was overturned into a scary situation when a rock was thrown at the team bus.

The vehicle was damaged as a glass panel was broken. Though no player was injured, it left the Australian players zapped as it was the second time in two months that their bus was attacked.

In September, a rock was thrown at their bus during a Test match in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

To make up for the embarrassment caused by one fan, several cricket lovers stood outside the visitor's hotel with posters offering an apology for the wrongdoing.

Guwahati cricket fans with sorry placards apologizing to Aussies outside Radisson Blu hotel

Players and staff were travelling from Busapara Stadium back to their team hotel in the eastern city when the rock pierced the window on the right-hand side of the bus, CA said on its website (cricket.com.au).

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who accounted for the wickets of MS Dhoni and Kedar Kadhav in the victory, said it was a disappointing incident.

The board said the rock was "believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball" and had ended up inside the bus.

"In a remarkable piece of good fortune, no one was sitting on the seat next to the window when it was broken," CA's report said.

"While no one was injured, the Australian players were understandably shaken up by the incident."