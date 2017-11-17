See pic: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah latest to join 'six-packs' club

New Delhi: We know that Team India skipper Virat Kohli is obsessed with physical fitness and he will be mighty pleased to know that Jasprit Bumrah has become the latest to join the 'six packs' club.

Team India pacer took to Twitter to flaunt his abs.

India's death-over specialist captioned it, "It takes dedication and hard work to consistently improve yourself. #stayfit #RaiseTheBar".

Bumrah's transformation is certainly a testimony of the raising standards of fitness among the Indian cricketers. Team India trainer, Shankar Basu, has always emphasized the importance of fitness.

With captain Kohli paving the way for fitness and agility on-field, other cricketers have also started to spend more time in the gym to keep their fitness level in prime condition.

Prior to this, Bumrah had also uploaded a video of him lifting weights.

India is currently hosting Sri Lanka for a three-Test series with the first rain-hit match being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After only 21 overs of play possible on the second day of the first Test at Eden Gardens, India will look to build momentum in the third.