close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEE PIC: Mithali Raj royally shuts down troll with epic reply

The Mithali Raj-led Team India finished as runners-ups in the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup after they lost to hosts England in the final.

Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 19:49
SEE PIC: Mithali Raj royally shuts down troll with epic reply
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: India's women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj is the new captain cool.

She is super active on social media and she shuts down troll with utmost ease with her epic replies.

On Sunday, she took to Twitter to share a photo from the inauguration event of a cricket academy in Bengaluru.

In the picture, Mithali posed with Mamatha Maben, Nooshin AL Khadeer and Veda Krishnamurthy. "What a momentous day today was, standing with these special women!!@MabenMaben @AlNooshin @vedakmurthy08", she tweeted along with the picture.

As expected, most of the comments to the tweet were positive with people sharing in on what seems to be a fun photo, but one tweet stood out. "sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet", replied a user.

Mithali was quick to give a befitting response. "I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy", she replied.

The Mithali Raj-led Team India finished as runners-ups in the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup after they lost to hosts England in the final.

TAGS

Mithali RajMithali raj twitterMithali raj newscricket newsTwitter trolls

From Zee News

This Team India will win 2019 World Cup, says Axar Patel
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

This Team India will win 2019 World Cup, says Axar Patel

SEE PIC: Ishant Sharma trying to find seam and bounce under water
cricket

SEE PIC: Ishant Sharma trying to find seam and bounce under...

Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels included in West Indies ODI squad for England
cricket

Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels included in West Indies ODI squ...

Kidambi Srikanth enters second round of World Badminton Championships
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth enters second round of World Badminton Cha...

Sydney Games gave me belief to win an Olympic gold: Abhinav Bindra
Other Sports

Sydney Games gave me belief to win an Olympic gold: Abhinav...

Pakistan to host World XI, Sri Lanka and West Indies
cricket

Pakistan to host World XI, Sri Lanka and West Indies

Rafael Nadal hails &#039;unbelievable&#039; climb back to World No.1
Tennis

Rafael Nadal hails 'unbelievable' climb back to W...

Want to change the colour of my medal at World Badminton Championships, says PV Sindhu
Badminton

Want to change the colour of my medal at World Badminton Ch...

SEE PIC: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share pictures from same location in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SEE PIC: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share pictures from sa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video