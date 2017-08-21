SEE PIC: Mithali Raj royally shuts down troll with epic reply

New Delhi: India's women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj is the new captain cool.

She is super active on social media and she shuts down troll with utmost ease with her epic replies.

On Sunday, she took to Twitter to share a photo from the inauguration event of a cricket academy in Bengaluru.

In the picture, Mithali posed with Mamatha Maben, Nooshin AL Khadeer and Veda Krishnamurthy. "What a momentous day today was, standing with these special women!!@MabenMaben @AlNooshin @vedakmurthy08", she tweeted along with the picture.

As expected, most of the comments to the tweet were positive with people sharing in on what seems to be a fun photo, but one tweet stood out. "sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet", replied a user.

sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet — Ashim Das Choudhury (@ashimdchoudhury) August 20, 2017

Mithali was quick to give a befitting response. "I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy", she replied.

I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I'm on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy. https://t.co/lC5BOMf7o2 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 20, 2017

The Mithali Raj-led Team India finished as runners-ups in the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup after they lost to hosts England in the final.