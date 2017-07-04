SEE PIC: MS Dhoni-Sakshi complete seven years of togetherness

New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni has achieved a lot of milestones on the cricket field but today he has achieved a landmark off it.

Mahi and his wife Sakshi complete seven years of their marriage on Tuesday as the two tied the knot on July 4 in 2010.

Former India player Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and posted an adorable photo of him with Sakshi and MS with a caption that read, "A very happy wedding anniversary to #mahi and #sakshi dhoni ."

A very Happy Anniversary MahiSakshi. Wish you great times ahead. pic.twitter.com/eBfaGgXzeV — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2017

The couple are proud parents of a baby girl Ziva who was born on 6 February 2015.

Dhoni is presently the part of Team India that is touring the West Indies for a limited-overs series. He is accompanied by Sakshi and baby Ziva in the Caribbean islands.

Last week, members of the visiting team were invited to a team dinner at former-West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo's home. Sakshi even spent some time with Bravo and Shikhar Dhawan’s kids.

The Virat Kohli-led side leads the 5-match ODI series 2-1.

Despite losing the fourth match of the series by 11 runs, India would still be eyeing to win the series against Jason Holder’s men on Thursday.