close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEE PIC: MS Dhoni-Sakshi complete seven years of togetherness

Mahi and his wife Sakshi complete seven years of their marriage on Tuesday as the two tied the knot on July 4 in 2010. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 18:43
SEE PIC: MS Dhoni-Sakshi complete seven years of togetherness
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni has achieved a lot of milestones on the cricket field but today he has achieved a landmark off it.

Mahi and his wife Sakshi complete seven years of their marriage on Tuesday as the two tied the knot on July 4 in 2010. 

Former India player Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and posted an adorable photo of him with Sakshi and MS with a caption that read, "A very happy wedding anniversary to #mahi and #sakshi dhoni ."

The couple are proud parents of a baby girl Ziva who was born on 6 February 2015. 

Dhoni is presently the part of Team India that is touring the West Indies for a limited-overs series. He is accompanied by Sakshi and baby Ziva in the Caribbean islands.

Last week, members of the visiting team were invited to a team dinner at former-West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo's home. Sakshi even spent some time with Bravo and Shikhar Dhawan’s kids.

The Virat Kohli-led side leads the 5-match ODI series 2-1.

Despite losing the fourth match of the series by 11 runs, India would still be eyeing to win the series against Jason Holder’s men on Thursday.

TAGS

MS DhoniMS Dhoni SakshiSakshi DhoniZiva DhoniIndia Cricket NewsVirat Kohli

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

James Taylor picks his All-time XI; Virat Kohli named captain
cricket

James Taylor picks his All-time XI; Virat Kohli named capta...

Waqar Younis faces heat on Twitter after suggesting 30-over ODI cricket for women
cricket

Waqar Younis faces heat on Twitter after suggesting 30-over...

PCB announce Sarfraz Ahmed as new Pakistan Test captain
cricket

PCB announce Sarfraz Ahmed as new Pakistan Test captain

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Ekta Bisht create records galore with her 5/18 against Pakistan
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Ekta Bisht create records...

I love everything about India, says Australia skipper Steve Smith
cricket

I love everything about India, says Australia skipper Steve...

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble didn&#039;t talk much during Champions Trophy, says Team Manager
cricket

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble didn't talk much during Champ...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video