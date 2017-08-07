SEE PIC: Ravindra Jadeja's epic reply to his one-Test suspension by International Cricket Council

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli lauded the contribution of Ravindra Jadeja for his terrific all-around performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Jadeja was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for taking seven wickets and scoring 70 not out off 85 balls as India comprehensively beat the hosts Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs to seal the series.

Dreams is not what you see in sleep is the thing which doesn't let you sleep #hardwork #MOMtrophy pic.twitter.com/O4gwzvmufj — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 6, 2017

Stating that Jadeja is a precious talent, Kohli said, "Guys who have both abilities are very rare to find. That’s where we think they're very precious, especially in the longer format because they provide you with great balance. He can give you a very quick 60-70 anywhere at any stage and it can really turn the game… he's always in the game. I would say he's a very valuable cricketer for us."

However, Jadeja did not end the Test on a happy note as he was handed a one-Test ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after accumulating six demerit points in a 24-month period.

The ban effectively rules him out of the final Test starting Saturday in Pallekele.

On Monday, the world No.1 bowler threw the cricket fraternity in a tizzy with a sarcastic tweet.

"Hum sharif kya hue puri duniya hi badmash ho gayi," his post read, which means: "The entire world has gone notorious when I decided to turn good".

Jadeja was already carrying three demerit points after running on the pitch during the Indore Test against New Zealand last year.

This is not the first time Jadeja has found himself caught in a controversy.