close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEE PIC: Ravindra Jadeja's epic reply to his one-Test suspension by International Cricket Council

Jadeja was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for taking seven wickets and scoring 70 not out off 85 balls as India comprehensively beat the hosts Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs to seal the series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 19:05
SEE PIC: Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s epic reply to his one-Test suspension by International Cricket Council
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli lauded the contribution of Ravindra Jadeja for his terrific all-around performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. 

Jadeja was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for taking seven wickets and scoring 70 not out off 85 balls as India comprehensively beat the hosts Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs to seal the series.

Stating that Jadeja is a precious talent, Kohli said, "Guys who have both abilities are very rare to find. That’s where we think they're very precious, especially in the longer format because they provide you with great balance. He can give you a very quick 60-70 anywhere at any stage and it can really turn the game… he's always in the game. I would say he's a very valuable cricketer for us."

However, Jadeja did not end the Test on a happy note as he was handed a one-Test ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after accumulating six demerit points in a 24-month period.

The ban effectively rules him out of the final Test starting Saturday in Pallekele.

On Monday, the world No.1 bowler threw the cricket fraternity in a tizzy with a sarcastic tweet. 

"Hum sharif kya hue puri duniya hi badmash ho gayi," his post read, which means: "The entire world has gone notorious when I decided to turn good".

Jadeja was already carrying three demerit points after running on the pitch during the Indore Test against New Zealand last year.

This is not the first time Jadeja has found himself caught in a controversy.

TAGS

Ravindra JadejaIndia vs Sri LankaVirat KohliIndia vs Sri Lanka Colombo Test

From Zee News

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says S Sreesanth
cricket

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says...

South Africa need AB de Villiers back in Test team: Shaun Pollock
cricket

South Africa need AB de Villiers back in Test team: Shaun P...

Wriddhiman Saha is world&#039;s best Test wicket-keeper right now, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Wriddhiman Saha is world's best Test wicket-keeper rig...

Yuki Bhambri jumps 41 spots in latest ATP rankings
Tennis

Yuki Bhambri jumps 41 spots in latest ATP rankings

Virat Kohli reminds me of Viv Richards: Aravinda de Silva
cricket

Virat Kohli reminds me of Viv Richards: Aravinda de Silva

Usain Bolt finds uncanny resemblance with Don Bradman after finishing with bronze in final 100m race of his career
Other Sports

Usain Bolt finds uncanny resemblance with Don Bradman after...

WATCH: Here’s how Indian cricket team celebrated after Colombo win
cricket

WATCH: Here’s how Indian cricket team celebrated after Colo...

Serena Williams’ 1950s-themed baby shower pictures are breaking internet
Tennis

Serena Williams’ 1950s-themed baby shower pictures are brea...

WATCH: Eiffel Tower lights up to welcome Neymar after record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain
Football

WATCH: Eiffel Tower lights up to welcome Neymar after recor...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video