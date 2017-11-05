See pic: Ross Taylor Ross continues 'darji' banter with Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: Riding on Colin Munro's brilliant hundred and pacer Trent Boult's lethal opening spell, New Zealand beat India by 40 runs in the second T20I in Rajkot on Saturday.

With the win, the three-match T20I series now stands even at 1-1.'

Ross Taylor was included in the New Zealand squad for the on-going T20 series but is yet to be named in the team after first two matches.

However, that didn't prevent Taylor from continuing his banter with former Team India opener Virender Sehwag.

The duo have been engaging in humorous conversation, in Hindi, over Taylor's name.

Sehwag had started it all by focusing on Taylors’ name and its phonetic resemblance to tailor which translates to 'darji'.

Taylor took to Instagram and posted a picture of him sitting in front of a tailor shop with a caption that read, "@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi... Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ"

After the first ODI of the three-match-series which India won 2-1, Sehwag said, “Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders . #indvsnz” to which Taylor quipped, “Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali”.

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

The decider will be played in Trivandrum on Tuesday with the T20 series, like the ODI series, going down to the wire.