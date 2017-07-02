SEE PIC: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys 'breakfast in bed' cooked by someone special

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar is thoroughly enjoying his post-retirement life. He is quite active on social media and tries to keep in touch with his fans from all around the world by posting his pictures and thoughts on Twitter and Instagram.

On Sunday, the legendary Indian batsman posted a selfie on Instagram where he was having breakfast, cooked by his son Arjun Tendulkar. Praising his son’s efforts, he wrote, "Breakfast in bed cooked by my son Arjun :-) best breakfast ever!!!"

Breakfast in bed cooked by my son Arjun :-) best breakfast ever!!! A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Last month, Sachin was seen promoting his biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams which garnered the biggest opening in India in all languages earning massive Rs 8.40 crore on its first day.

The movie was also released in 2400 screens in India and 400 screens overseas.

In his remarkable 24-year cricketing career, he has scored highest ODI and Test runs in the history of cricket and is the only batsman to have scored 100 centuries in International cricket. The Master Blaster scored record 18,111 runs in ODIs and 14,692 in Tests.

The former India skipper is a part of the BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) along with Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

The high-profile committee will interview the candidates for the position of Team India head coach on July 10 in Mumbai.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Ravi Shastri and Venkatesh Prasad have applied for the post vacated by Anil Kumble last month.