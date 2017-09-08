close
See pic: Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic, reveals something he could never do

After sharing the picture Tendulkar revealed that while he scored heavily on the off-field he was never a good scorer in the field of studies.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 11:55
See pic: Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic, reveals something he could never do
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has 34347 runs to his name in international cricket and has scored a mind-boggling 100 centuries.

Despite such records, there is one thing Tendulkar was never good at.

Tendulkar shared a picture from his childhood on social media on Thursday. In the black and white image titled, I never was a good scorer in this field ;) #ThrowbackThursday, Sachin is seen holding a book.

After sharing the picture Tendulkar revealed that while he scored heavily on the off-field he was never a good scorer in the field of studies.

Tendulkar has been an inspiration for many cricketers in the world made his debut in 1989 against Pakistan in Karachi and went on to play 200 Tests for India, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. He has 51 centuries to his name in the longest form of the game.

He also has 49 centuries to his name in ODI cricket.

But Tenulkar has often said that as a child he was among the naughtiest of kids, who used to trouble his parents alot.

Tendulkar is often said to be among the most wittiest character in the Indian dressing room.

The batting icon retired from international cricket in 2013 after playing his historic 200th Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

