close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEE PIC: Sakshi's special Instagram post for MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday

Sakshi posted a very adorable picture of Dhoni holding his daughter Ziva’s hands as the father-daughter duo enjoyed a walk in a boulevard.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 00:08
SEE PIC: Sakshi&#039;s special Instagram post for MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India’s most successful captain till date, celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday. 

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is closing in on 300 ODIs, was flooded with birthday wishes on social media and one among those was none other than Dhoni’s wife Sakshi.

Sakshi posted a very adorable picture of Dhoni holding his daughter Ziva’s hands as the father-daughter duo enjoyed a walk in a boulevard. The caption says “Happy Bday @7781 !! #saathsaatheksaath !

 

Happy Bday @mahi7781 !! #saathsaatheksaath !

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

The couple completed seven years of their marriage last Tuesday as the two tied the knot on July 4 in 2010. 

The couple are proud parents of a baby girl Ziva who was born on 6 February 2015. 

Dhoni is presently the part of Team India that is touring the West Indies for a limited-overs series. He is accompanied by Sakshi and baby Ziva in the Caribbean islands.

TAGS

MS Dhoni birthdayMahiSakshi DhoniZiva DhoniDhonicricket news

From Zee News

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Wimbledon 2017, Day 5: Marin Cilic reaches fourth round without dropping a set, Kei Nishikori beaten
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Day 5: Marin Cilic reaches fourth round wit...

Andre Agassi says trust needed for Novak Djokovic role to work
Tennis

Andre Agassi says trust needed for Novak Djokovic role to w...

Wimbledon 2017: Rafael Nadal beats Karen Khachanov to reach last 16
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Rafael Nadal beats Karen Khachanov to reach...

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio gets six-game FIFA ban, misses Gold Cup
Football

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio gets six-game FIFA ban, mis...

Indian challenge ends in men&#039;s doubles at Wimbledon
Tennis

Indian challenge ends in men's doubles at Wimbledon

Asian Athletics Championships: India dominate by grabbing four gold, consolidate top position
Other Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: India dominate by grabbing f...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video