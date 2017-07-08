SEE PIC: Sakshi's special Instagram post for MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India’s most successful captain till date, celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is closing in on 300 ODIs, was flooded with birthday wishes on social media and one among those was none other than Dhoni’s wife Sakshi.

Sakshi posted a very adorable picture of Dhoni holding his daughter Ziva’s hands as the father-daughter duo enjoyed a walk in a boulevard. The caption says “Happy Bday @7781 !! #saathsaatheksaath !

The couple completed seven years of their marriage last Tuesday as the two tied the knot on July 4 in 2010.

The couple are proud parents of a baby girl Ziva who was born on 6 February 2015.

Dhoni is presently the part of Team India that is touring the West Indies for a limited-overs series. He is accompanied by Sakshi and baby Ziva in the Caribbean islands.