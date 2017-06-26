close
SEE PIC: Shikhar Dhawan and family pose with MS Dhoni's kin

Team India is off to Antigua where they will play the 3rd and 4th installments of the 5-match ODI series against the West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 23:07
SEE PIC: Shikhar Dhawan and family pose with MS Dhoni&#039;s kin
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Team India is off to Antigua where they will play the 3rd and 4th installments of the 5-match ODI series against the West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been riding high on a string of strong performances took to Twitter and posted a picture with former India skipper MS Dhoni. 

"Off to Antigua..love to see kids smiling and playing in d morning,brings smile on everyones face .@msdhoni," Dhawan tweeted.

Both the cricketers also had their families in toe.

Dhawan's wife Ayesha, son Zorawar and Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva complete the adorable picture posted by the batsman who received the 'Golden Bat' for scoring the highest number of runs (338) in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy in England.

The first ODI against the Windies in Port of Spain was abandoned due to rain.

Courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane's 3rd ODI ton and fifty-plus scores from Shikhar Dhawan (63) and India skipper Virat Kohli (87), India posted a mammoth total of 310 runs in 43 overs in the 2nd ODI that was played at the same venue.

The West Indies could manage only 205/6 in their quota of overs and the visitor took 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series.

The 3rd ODI will be played on Friday, June 30.

Shikhar DhawanMS DhoniIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliIndia cricket

