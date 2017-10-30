See pic: Shikhar Dhawan cherishes five years of the 'best partnership of his life'

New Delhi: Team India opening batsman might be known for his tough exterior but on the inside, he is a family man.

He is a caring son, a loving husband and a doting father.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India won the three-match ODI series by a margin of 2-1 against New Zealand by winning the final ODI by six runs in Kanpur on Sunday.

Dhawan took to Twitter and posted a picture of Men in Blue celebrating their seventh consecutive bilateral series win.

However, the 28-year-old has another reason to celebrate on Monday.

The opener and his wife Aesha are celebrating their 5th marriage anniversary on Monday, and Dhawan took to Twitter to send his wife an adorable message.

"Saath rahe humara janmo janmo tak karta hoon yeh dua, tere dar pe jhuke sir mera hai meri yeh raza.luv u. Wish you a very 5th anniversary," Dhawan wrote.

Saath rahe humara janmo janmo tak karta hoon yeh dua,tere dar pe jhuke sir mera hai meri yeh raza.luv u.Wish you a very 5th aniversary. pic.twitter.com/zsVVANMpYo — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 30, 2017

Aesha too shared a message on Instagram, saying, "Happy 5th anniversary @shikhardofficial !! We are true best friends and soul mates for life!! Thankful to God that we found each other. Love u so much!!! #happliyeverafter #soulmate #love #partnersforlife"

Happy 5th anniversary @shikhardofficial !! We are true best friends and soul mates for life!! Thankful to God that we found each other. Love u so much!!! #happliyeverafter #soulmate #love #partnersforlife A post shared by Aesha Dhawan (@aesha.dhawan5) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

This has been a great year for the left-handed batsman as he features in the top-10 list of highest ODI run-getters in 2017. Dhawan has played 19 ODIs this year and has scored 792 runs at an impressive average of 44, with strike rate being 100.38.

Dhawan played an important role in the second ODI against New Zealand, as he scored a solid 68-run knock helping Team India to level the three-match series 1-1. Although, the 31-year-old batsman didn’t feature in the last three ODIs against Australia due to his wife’s surgery.