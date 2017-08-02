SEE PIC: Shikhar Dhawan posts emotional message for wife Aesha on her birthday

New Delhi: As Virat Kohli-led Team India gear up for the second Test against Sri Lanka, starting on Thursday, opener Shikhar Dhawan took the opportunity to wish wife Aesha on her birthday.

Aesha was with Dhawan during the ICC Champions Trophy and India's limited-overs tour of the West Indies, she is not travelling with the batsman to Sri Lanka and the opener also turned emotional and said that he missed spending the day with her.

Dhawan took to Twitter and posted a beautiful picture with his wife a wrote, "Wishing my beautiful wife Aesha very happy birthday. Wish was celebrating it together. I'm always there with you. Miss you."

Wishing my beautiful wife Aesha very happy birthday. Wish was celebrating it together. I'm always there with you. Miss you. pic.twitter.com/gn0UJ4cDl9 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 2, 2017

India take on Sri Lanka in what can turn out to be a series deciding Test match. India have won the first Test in Galle by 304 runs and if they win the Colombo Test, they will take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Dhawan scored a century in the first innings of the Galle Test. He was dismissed for 190 runs which he had scored before Tea. Only Don Bradman has more runs before Tea.