SEE PIC: Shikhar Dhawan shares a beautiful moment with son Zoravar ​

New Delhi: On the eve of Team India's one-off T20I against the West Indies, opener Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable picture with his son Zoravar.

Dhawan took to Twitter and shared the beautiful picture and wrote,"Like father, like son.. Enjoying natural beauty."

Like father, like son.. Enjoying natural beauty. pic.twitter.com/ozveGeZX0M — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 8, 2017

In the picture the father-son duo can be seen enjoying Kingston's natural beauty from the balcony of their room.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit arrived in the Carribbean islands after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The 31-year-old won the 'Golden Bat' for being the highest run-scorer with 338 runs in the ICC mega event.

The Men in Blue clinched the five-match ODI series 3-1 against West Indies after winning the fifth and final ODI by 8 wickets to register third consecutive ODI series victory against the home side.

India will take on the West Indies in the only T20I at Sabina Park on Sunday.