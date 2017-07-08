close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEE PIC: Shikhar Dhawan shares a beautiful moment with son Zoravar ​

India will take on the West Indies in the only T20I at Sabina Park on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 23:07
SEE PIC: Shikhar Dhawan shares a beautiful moment with son Zoravar ​
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the eve of Team India's one-off T20I against the West Indies, opener Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable picture with his son Zoravar.

Dhawan took to Twitter and shared the beautiful picture and wrote,"Like father, like son.. Enjoying natural beauty."

In the picture the father-son duo can be seen enjoying Kingston's natural beauty from the balcony of their room. 

The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit arrived in the Carribbean islands after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The 31-year-old won the 'Golden Bat' for being the highest run-scorer with 338 runs in the ICC mega event.

The Men in Blue clinched the five-match ODI series 3-1 against West Indies after winning the fifth and final ODI by 8 wickets to register third consecutive ODI series victory against the home side. 

India will take on the West Indies in the only T20I at Sabina Park on Sunday.

TAGS

Shikhar DhawanIndia vs West IndiesIndia Cricket NewsVirat Kohli

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

England vs South Africa, 1st Test: Alastair Cook fifty helps hosts take complete control on Day 3
cricket

England vs South Africa, 1st Test: Alastair Cook fifty help...

Former England captains criticise Kagiso Rabada ban
cricket

Former England captains criticise Kagiso Rabada ban

Formula One to test &#039;shield&#039; device at Silverstone
Other Sports

Formula One to test 'shield' device at Silverston...

Manchester United target Romelu Lukaku arrested in Los Angeles after noise complaint
Football

Manchester United target Romelu Lukaku arrested in Los Ange...

Wayne Rooney ready to leave Old Trafford after 13 years, arrives at Everton for transfer talks
Football

Wayne Rooney ready to leave Old Trafford after 13 years, ar...

Asian Athletics Championships: Sudha Singh clinches gold women&#039;s 3000m steeplechase, India still top medal tally
Other Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: Sudha Singh clinches gold wo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video