The Gujarat Lions skipper has been training hard in Amsterdam to make a comeback in the national team. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 22:04
SEE PIC: Suresh Raina spends quality time with family in Paris
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Suresh Raina, who is not a part of Team India playing the limited-overs series in the West Indies, is spending quality time with daughter Gracia and wife Priyanka Chaudhary in Paris. 

Raina, who played his last international match against England in 2017, was with wife Priyanka in Amsterdam earlier this month. 

Raina took to Instagram and posted a family picture and wrote, “Bonjour #paris #breakfast #Gracia.” 

 

Bonjour #paris #breakfast #Gracia

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

It can be clearly seen in the picture that Raina, who was blessed with a daughter in 2016, has Gracia’s name inked on his left hand.

The Gujarat Lions skipper has been training hard in Amsterdam to make a comeback in the national team. 

 

Outdoor training beautiful weather loved it totally#happyme #fitme #thankful #fitnessworld

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

Raina’s inconsistent performance with the bat has been the reason behind his exclusion from the Indian squad. His last appearance in the 50-over format was against South Africa in 2015, where he scored 12 runs. 

Recently, in BCCI new list of contracted players, Raina failed to find a place in either of the three categories [A, B, C]. With a long away season ahead, Raina would hope to break into one of the limited-overs side and keep his chances of playing the 2019 World Cup for India alive.

Suresh Raina

