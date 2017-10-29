See pic: Team India's 'Jatt ji style' celebration after New Zealand series win

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma (147 off 138) and Virat Kohli (113 0ff 106) conjured up classy hundreds to fire India to a record 337/6.

Riding on some brilliant death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the hosts beat gutsy New Zealand to win the third ODI by six runs and clinch their seventh successive bilateral series by 2-1 margin, in Kanpur on Sunday.

After the series win, an ecstatic captain Kohli took to Twitter and shared a picture of Men in Blue celebrating the win in an unusual style.

"Great team work, amazing win!Celebrations.. Jatt ji style!", Kohli wrote.

Celebrations.. Jatt ji style! pic.twitter.com/hkODublvBX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 29, 2017

The target was imposing but New Zealand fought gamely through Colin Munro (75 off 62), Kane Williamson (64 off 84) and Tom Latham (65 off 52) before being restricted to 331 for 7 in the wake of some fine death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah.

For the better part of the match, Indian bowlers dished out an ordinary bowling performance but bounced back when it mattered the most -- in the final three overs.

Required to defend 15 runs in the final over, 'King of Death' Bumrah (3/47 in 10 overs) delivered yet again and conceded only eight runs in the 50th over. More importantly, he bowled an astounding 32 dot balls in his 10-over spell.

The action now shifts to the three Twenty20 internationals starting November 1 in New Delhi.