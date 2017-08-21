close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEE PIC: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share pictures from same location in Sri Lanka

The two are seen wearing the same hat, are standing in the same balcony, and of course there are elephants in the background too.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:47
SEE PIC: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share pictures from same location in Sri Lanka
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma is not discreet anymore.

Anushka is often seen visiting the cricketer whenever he is away on national duty.

Now that Team India are in Sri Lanka, Anushka is also seen holidaying in the island nation.

A few days ago, she posted a picture on her Instagram handle with elephants in the background and captioned it, "A day spent with elephants ... is a day spent well !".

 

A day spent with elephants ... is a day spent well ! 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Today, Kohli posted a picture on his Instagram handle with the same backdrop.

They have posted pictures clicked at the same location but are not in the same frame. 

The similarities in both their posts are so much that we just could not help ourselves from establishing connections. 

The two are seen wearing the same hat, are standing in the same balcony, and of course there are elephants in the background too.

Virat shared the post with caption, "Recent day out around these gentle giants! Such innocence and playfulness was blissful to see."

 

Recent day out around these gentle giants! Such innocence and playfulness was blissful to see.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

While the entire Indian film industry celebrated IIFA in New York recently, these two were on their own in the same city, away from the arch lights. Now, their Lankan holiday is also on the same lines.

The fans of Anushka and Virat go gaga every time they see their favourite star couple together. 

After drubbing the hosts 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series, Kohli led the men in blue to a thumping nine-wicket victory in the first of 5 ODIs on Sunday. 

TAGS

Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVirat Kohli Anushka Sharmacricket newsIndia Cricket NewsIndia vs Sri Lanka

From Zee News

Rafael Nadal begins fourth stint as World No. 1 in ATP Rankings after nine years since his first
Tennis

Rafael Nadal begins fourth stint as World No. 1 in ATP Rank...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest batsman to complete 4000 ODI runs in successful chases
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become...

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli goes past Sourav Ganguly to become third batsman with most 50-plus knocks while chasing in ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli goes past Sourav Ganguly to become t...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st ODI – Statistical highlights
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st ODI – Statistical highl...

If I don&#039;t perform, anyone can take my place: Shikhar Dhawan
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

If I don't perform, anyone can take my place: Shikhar...

BWF Worlds: Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Sikki Reddy ready for mixed-doubles challenge
Badminton

BWF Worlds: Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Sikki Reddy ready for mix...

Real Madrid ease past Deportivo, Barcelona honour terror attack victims in Betis win
Football

Real Madrid ease past Deportivo, Barcelona honour terror at...

B Sai Praneeth gives India extra edge at BWF World Championships
BadmintonOther Sports

B Sai Praneeth gives India extra edge at BWF World Champion...

BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 1
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 1

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video