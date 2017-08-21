SEE PIC: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share pictures from same location in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma is not discreet anymore.

Anushka is often seen visiting the cricketer whenever he is away on national duty.

Now that Team India are in Sri Lanka, Anushka is also seen holidaying in the island nation.

A few days ago, she posted a picture on her Instagram handle with elephants in the background and captioned it, "A day spent with elephants ... is a day spent well !".

A day spent with elephants ... is a day spent well ! A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Today, Kohli posted a picture on his Instagram handle with the same backdrop.

They have posted pictures clicked at the same location but are not in the same frame.

The similarities in both their posts are so much that we just could not help ourselves from establishing connections.

The two are seen wearing the same hat, are standing in the same balcony, and of course there are elephants in the background too.

Virat shared the post with caption, "Recent day out around these gentle giants! Such innocence and playfulness was blissful to see."

Recent day out around these gentle giants! Such innocence and playfulness was blissful to see. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

While the entire Indian film industry celebrated IIFA in New York recently, these two were on their own in the same city, away from the arch lights. Now, their Lankan holiday is also on the same lines.

The fans of Anushka and Virat go gaga every time they see their favourite star couple together.

After drubbing the hosts 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series, Kohli led the men in blue to a thumping nine-wicket victory in the first of 5 ODIs on Sunday.