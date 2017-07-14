close
Virat Kohli continues to holiday in New York ahead of India's tour to Sri Lanka, see pic

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 17:06
Virat Kohli continues to holiday in New York ahead of India&#039;s tour to Sri Lanka, see pic
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Far away from the confusion and controversy surrounding Team India's new coaching staff, skipper Virat Kohli is spending quality time in the United States of America.

After a successful tour of the West Indies, the 28-year-old has taken some time away from cricket with his girl friend Anushka Sharma. The actress is in the US for IIFA Awards. The right-hander recently updated a latest picture of himself from his vacation that said, “Lunch at Bunna Cafe in Brooklyn. Such a cool and hip spot.”.

Though it is not confirmed if Kohli will be attending the IIFA awards or not, Anushka will be at IIFA 2017 at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 14-15. 

Once Kohli is done with his holiday, he will join the Indian team and the newly-appointed head coach Ravi Shastri. The Indian captain will next lead India on tour of Sri Lanka where they are scheduled to play three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I.

