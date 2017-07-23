close
India's tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli-led Team India travels to Galle for first Test - See pic

This is also Ravi Shastri's first assignment after being appointed as head coach of Indian cricket team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 18:56
India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli-led Team India travels to Galle for first Test - See pic
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Team India are set to begin their three-match Test series against Sri Lanka from July 26. 

The two teams are scheduled to engage each other in a bilateral series that consists of three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20, and the first match will be played at Galle. 

India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a 'selfie' from the team bus while traveling from Colombo to Galle. He wrote, "Off to Galle for the First Test, looking forward to the series." 

This is also Ravi Shastri's first assignment after being appointed as head coach of Indian cricket team. Shastri was appointed for the post earlier this month after he was one of the six candidates to be interviewed by Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

Sri Lanka have been facing a lot of problems both on and off-field. Their head coach resigned from his post earlier while they lost the ODI series 2-3 to Zimbabwe which forced Angelo Mathews to step down from captaincy.

In the only Test that they played against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka fought hard to win the match. Though they eventually grabbed the victory but had to chase a mammoth total of 388.

