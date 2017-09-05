close
See pic: Virat Kohli thanks his cricket 'teachers' for showing how it's done

With his 30th ODI ton, Kohli is now joint-second with Ricky Ponting on the list of most ODI hundreds behind Sachin Tendulkar (49).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 18:13
See pic: Virat Kohli thanks his cricket &#039;teachers&#039; for showing how it&#039;s done
New Delhi: Undoubtedly, India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers of our generation but his success has come from a long strugle and lot of learning.

On Teachers' Day, the Indian skipper paid tributes to all the teachers in the world. Kohli made a special mention to all those who inspired him to play cricket.

He shared a picture on his twitter account paying tribute to all these cricket heroes. In the picture, Virat is seen sitting in front of wall bearing the names of the many successful cricketers who have inspired not only Virat but many others also. He wrote, "To all the teachers around the world and especially to the ones in the Cricket world. #HappyTeachersDay"

Kohli led India to a six-wicket victory in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday scoring an unbeaten 110 runs off 116 balls and whitewashed the islanders 5-0 in the five-match series.

In the course of his ton, Kohli also became the first player to scored 1000 ODI runs in 2017. He touched the mark when he was seven runs short of the hundred in the 38th over.

With the limited overs series win against Sri Lanka, India have now won their fifth ODI series on the trot, starting from Zimbabwe in 2016 (3-0) and then beating New Zealand (3-2), England (2-1) and West Indies (3-1).

Virat KohliTeachers' daycricket newsIndia Cricket NewsIndia vs Sri Lanka

