See pic: Virat Kohli's meeting with Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday met India women's cricket team members Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur after the fourth ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.

Both Harmanpreet and Mandhana were a part of the women's team that made it to the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup that was held in England, earlier this year.

The Mithali Raj-led ended as runners-up after losing the final to the hosts.

The Men in Blue lost Thursday's encounter against Australia but sealed the series after winning the third ODI in Indore.

Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch responded well and the two compiled a record partnership of 231 runs for the first wicket. Warner went on to score his career's 14th ODI ton while Finch just missed out on a century by 6 runs.

Australia did lose some wickets in quick succession but the visitors managed to take their total to 334 in 50 overs.

In reply, India started off well as Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma compiled a total of 106 runs for the first wicket before Rahane was undone for 53.

Later, Rohit Sharma became a victim of a mix-up with captain Kohli in the middle while the skipper himself got out soon. The hosts then lost some wickets at regular intervals only to fall short of the total by 21 runs.

India now lead the five-match series 3-1 with the last game to be played in Nagpur on Sunday.