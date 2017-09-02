See pic: Virender Sehwag finds birthday boy Ishant Sharma's trainer

New Delhi: Team India's pace spearhead in the Test format, Ishant Sharma, turned 29 on Saturday.

Virender Sehwag, who is famous for his epic birthday tweets wished the lanky pacer with a hilarious one.

He posted a picture of a Victoria lady from 1840 and pointed out that she trained the birthday boy how to make faces.

Ishant had imitated Australia skipper Steve Smith during a Test match in Bengaluru and broke the internet with his expressions.

Sehwag wrote, "Happy Birthday @ImIshant . Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed."

Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi1vqIo0N2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017

The infamous incident took place on Day 2 of the second Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here are some more birthday wishes that came in for Delhi cricketer:

Many many happy returns of the day, @ImIshant! Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/mS9xLv7O6K — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2017

Many happy returns bro may the wicket list continue to grow just like your hair Have a great day @ImIshant — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2017

He's India's 4th highest wicket-taking pace bowler in Tests with 218 in 77 matches - Happy Birthday @ImIshant! pic.twitter.com/tj6HlIjbJs — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2017

Many happy returns of the day to the ‘towering’ presence of Indian cricket, @ImIshant. A great player on the field, a lot of fun off it. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

Happy birthday brother-in-law @ImIshant

Have a great time pic.twitter.com/qn1KuunijU — Prashanti Singh (@prashanti14) September 2, 2017

Wish you a very happy birthday @ImIshant have a great one buddy. — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) September 2, 2017

Ishant last played for the national team in March against Australia in the four-match Test series.

Ishant was recently in news that suggested that he is joining County Cricket for Warwickshire along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

However, Ishant put an end to all the rumours doing the rounds by a tweet saying that he has not joined Warwickshire or any other county. His tweet read, "Contrary to the news rounds through various sites, have not signed Warwickshire or any other county."