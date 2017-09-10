close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

See pic: When Brett Lee met Sachin Tendulkar's 'Biggest Fan'

With 34347 international runs and 100 centuries to his name, Tendulkar dominated the cricket field for more than two-and-a-half decades. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 12:52
See pic: When Brett Lee met Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s &#039;Biggest Fan&#039;
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman the world has ever seen.

With 34347 international runs and 100 centuries to his name, Tendulkar dominated the cricket field for more than two-and-a-half decades. 

Thousands of fans used to throng the stadiums just to get a glimpse of the most worshiped cricketer in the world. 

But former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee however thinks he has discovered Tendulkar's 'biggest fan'. 

Lee took to Instagram and uploaded a picture. "Hey @sachintendulkar I think I have found your biggest fan! 1 Proud supporter for sure. I promised him I would show you so here it is #ink," the post read.

The Ravindra Jadeja lookalike got Tendulkar's image inked on his chest and Lee, while taking his picture, promised the fan that he would show his picture to Tendulkar.

Lee, who retired in 2012, played 221 ODIs and 76 Test matches for his country. He has 380 wickets in ODIs and 310 in Tests.

Tendulkar has played 39 Tests against Australia in his career, scoring 3630 runs at an average of 55.00. The batting icon has 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries to his name against the Aussies.

TAGS

Sachin tendulkarBrett LeeSachin Tendulkar fancricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

Yuvraj Singh ignored; R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja rested for India&#039;s first three ODIs against Australia
cricket

Yuvraj Singh ignored; R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja rested for...

Trinbago Knight Riders win second Caribbean Premier League title
cricket

Trinbago Knight Riders win second Caribbean Premier League...

India vs Macau Asian Cup qualifier rescheduled to avoid clash with Australia ODI
cricketFootball

India vs Macau Asian Cup qualifier rescheduled to avoid cla...

Watch: This imitation of MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;helicopter shot&#039; will leave you in splits
cricket

Watch: This imitation of MS Dhoni's 'helicopter s...

Bayern Munich crash to shock defeat at Hoffenheim
Football

Bayern Munich crash to shock defeat at Hoffenheim

BCCI should buy air planes, players will get enough rest between matches: Kapil Dev
cricket

BCCI should buy air planes, players will get enough rest be...

Other Sports

Indian lifters on record breaking spree at Commonwealth eve...

Joe Root eyes `special` Ashes triumph after Windies win
cricket

Joe Root eyes `special` Ashes triumph after Windies win

Sloane Stephens marvels at money and journey to US Open glory
Tennis

Sloane Stephens marvels at money and journey to US Open glo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video