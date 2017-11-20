See pic: Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah sweat it out in gym

New Delhi: Fitness has become an integral part of skipper Virat Kohli's Team India. Each player is presently focusing on his fitness regime especially after the Yo-Yo test has become one of the most important criteria to get picked on the Indian side.

Recently, out of favour, Indian player Yuvraj Singh shared a picture on his Instagram account from one his work out sessions with Team Indian members. The picture read, "Get up get up and #doitagain @jaspritb1 @hardikpandya93 @yuzi_chahal23 @kedarjadhavofficial @dk00019 @akshar.patel"

Get up get up and #doitagain @jaspritb1 @hardikpandya93 @yuzi_chahal23 @kedarjadhavofficial @dk00019 @akshar.patel A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:54am PST

Along with Yuvraj, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal can also be seen posing for the picture.

Hardik Pandya had earlier asked to be rested having played non-stop cricket in the recent past from IPL to ODIs and then making his Test debut in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

"To be honest, I asked for it. My body wasn’t up for it, I have some niggles because of the amount of cricket that I have played. I want to play cricket when I am totally up for it when I can give my 100 percent. I am lucky that I have got this break. I will train in the gym during this break and improve my fitness. I won’t lie, I am really excited about the South Africa series. I would like to use this break to improve my fitness for the series. I have played 30 ODIs, 25 T20s and 3 Tests in last one year. If they are saying I have played less cricket then I want to tell them 'I am sorry.' As an all-rounder it’s even more difficult," he said in an interview to CNN-News 18.

Yuvraj Singh last played for India in an ODI against West Indies earlier this year.