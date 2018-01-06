See Pics: Anushka Sharma leads the 'wives gang' in South Africa

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma is enjoying her wedding life with Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli, with evidence lying in photographs and videos that continue to go viral on social media.

She is currently with her husband in Cape Town where the Indian team is currently camping on their Test tour of South Africa.

Anushka is evidently having a ball in the Rainbow Nation hanging out with the wives of Kohli's teammates as pictured in an Instagram photograph uploaded on Saturday by Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha Dhawan.

The image shows Anushka posing with Mrs Dhawan and her daughter.

The photograph seems to be taken in a gym and makes it evident that the 'wives gang' is having a good time together. "Friends that train together stay together!! Going to miss our training partner @anushkasharma#friendslikefamily #threestooges", the caption with the photo read, suggesting that the 29-year-old actress could soon be leaving South Africa.

There are other photographs in Instagram too, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur Nagar and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika are also seen hanging out with Anushka and Ayesha.

The wives were also seen sitting in the stands at the Newlands Cricket Ground in South Africa, where India are playing the hosts in the first Test that began on Friday.

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11 in Italy and then travelled together to South Africa ahead of India's tour.

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is on the 56-day tour.