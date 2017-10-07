close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

See pics: Axed from India's T20 squad, Ajinkya Rahane enjoys time off with wife in Seychelles

Rahane was also the 'Man-of-the-Series' in the ODI series against the West Indies but was selected to play just one game in the series against Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 10:45
See pics: Axed from India&#039;s T20 squad, Ajinkya Rahane enjoys time off with wife in Seychelles
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Team India's in-form batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who has not been included for the T20I series against Australia, beginning on Saturday in Ranchi, is enjoying his time off the field, holidaying with wife Radhika Dhopavkar in Seychelles. 

On Friday, Radhika posted Instagram stories of the couple on their way to the island nation.

The right-handed batsman has been in an impressive touch for the Men in Blue in all formats of the game.

In the ODI series against Australia, Rahane fully capitalised on the given opportunity, providing solid opening partnerships with Rohit Sharma in back to back four matches. 

He got a chance in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who had to miss the series to attend to his ailing wife.

He scored 244 runs in the entire series with four consecutive half-centuries and a fine average of 48.8, becoming the second highest run-getter in the series after Rohit Sharma, who scored 296 runs.

Rahane was also the 'Man-of-the-Series' in the ODI series against the West Indies but was selected to play just one game in the series against Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the India-Australia T20 series, Ajinkya Rahane said that he respected the selectors' decision and fully supports the competitiveness in the dressing room.

Rahane has played 20 T20 matches for Team India, and has scored 375 runs with an average of just 20.83.

TAGS

Ajinkya RahaneAjinkya Rahane wifeIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 1st T20Ajinkya Rahane droppedIndia Cricket Newscricket news

From Zee News

Looking forward to teaming up with Ashish Nehra, says Jasprit Bumrah
cricket

Looking forward to teaming up with Ashish Nehra, says Jaspr...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Komal Thatal and Anwar Ali steal the show
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Komal Thatal and Anwar Ali steal the s...

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Preview: Confident India look to continue winning streak against depleted Australia in T20Is
cricket

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Preview: Confident India look...

Steve Smith ruled out of India-Australia T20I series with right shoulder injury
cricket

Steve Smith ruled out of India-Australia T20I series with r...

Spain clinch FIFA 2018 World Cup spot with slick win over Albania
Football

Spain clinch FIFA 2018 World Cup spot with slick win over A...

Wales beat Georgia to keep FIFA 2018 World Cup qualification hopes alive
Football

Wales beat Georgia to keep FIFA 2018 World Cup qualificatio...

Ranji Trophy 2017 Live, Round 1: Catch score updates from Day 2
cricket

Ranji Trophy 2017 Live, Round 1: Catch score updates from D...

Argentina frets over possible Lionel Messi-less FIFA 2018 World Cup
Football

Argentina frets over possible Lionel Messi-less FIFA 2018 W...

SA vs BAN, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram centuries punish Bangladesh
cricket

SA vs BAN, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram centuries pu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video